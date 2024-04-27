49ers select USC O-lineman Kingston with No. 215 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers addressed perhaps their biggest area of need with their sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

San Francisco selected USC offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston with the No. 215 pick.

Kingston played both right guard and right tackle last season for the Trojans. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he ran a 5.02-second 40-yard dash with a short shuttle of 4.47 seconds and recorded an impressive 36 bench press reps.

The 6-foot-4, 306-pound lineman, according to Next Gen Stats, is the third-most athletic offensive lineman in the draft with an athleticism score of 92.

According to NFL analyst, Lance Zierlein, Kingston "has athleticism to make outside-zone blocks on first and second level," which should play very well in 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan's system.

Kingston spent five seasons at Washington State and was an honorable mention for the All-Pac-12 Conference team before transferring to USC for the 2023 season.

