49ers select Florida State linebacker Bethune with No. 251 pick

With their final pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the 49ers added on to their already dominant defensive front.

San Francisco selected Florida State linebacker Tatum Bethune at No. 251 overall in the seventh round on Saturday.

Bethune started 10 games and appeared in 13 for the Seminoles during his senior year, recording a team-high 70 tackles, including one for loss, one interception, three quarterback hurries and three pass breakups.

The inside linebacker is ranks 22nd in athleticism among prospects at his position, according to Next Gen Stats, and measures at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 229 pounds.

Bethune is described as a true football player by NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein, whose scouting report describes the linebacker as one with "backup potential upside" thanks to his reaction quickness, sound football IQ and coverage awareness.

The 49ers have had a hit or two in the seventh round before, and Bethune certainly hopes to be the team's next success story.

