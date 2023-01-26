If they win the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, the 49ers will move into a tie for first place for the most postseason wins of any franchise in NFL history.

The record for most postseason wins currently belongs to the Patriots, who have won 37 postseason games in their history (30 of those with Tom Brady at quarterback). The 49ers are currently at 36 postseason wins in franchise history.

San Francisco is actually in a four-way tie for the second-most postseason wins in franchise history; the Cowboys, Packers and Steelers also have 36 postseason wins.

If the 49ers beat the Eagles for postseason win No. 37, they’ll attempt to win No. 38 in the Super Bowl. That would also be their sixth Super Bowl win in franchise history, which would tie the Steelers and Patriots for the most ever.

49ers seeking their 37th postseason win, tying the Patriots for most in NFL history originally appeared on Pro Football Talk