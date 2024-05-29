49ers see Josh Dobbs as "a veteran guy that we know can play"

Quarterback Josh Dobbs received his first extended chance to start in 2023, playing for both the Cardinals and Vikings.

After signing a one-year deal with the 49ers in March, Dobbs is unlikely to get significant playing time in 2024. But he is in a position to become the team's backup if he wins the job over fellow veteran Brandon Allen.

Quarterbacks coach Brian Griese recently complimented Dobbs on what he can bring to the position group.

“Josh has played a lot of football, and he's been in some really unique situations in the last couple of years where he was put under duress, both physically and mentally," Griese said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. "He was able to go out and to play at a level that was winning football for the organizations that he was playing for.

"And so that kind of piques your interest, to know that there's a guy like that that can handle it mentally, that physically, can do it, can play the position, and that is able to garner support quickly from a locker room and gain that respect and go win games in a short amount of time like that. So, a veteran guy that we know can play and has come in and fit in well."

In 13 games last season for the Cardinals and Vikings, Dobbs completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 2,464 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 421 yards with six TDs.