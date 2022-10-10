49ers second-best NFC team behind Eagles, Donte Whitner believes

Why Whitner argues 49ers only behind Eagles for best in NFC originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There are not many teams in the NFL with more momentum right now than the 49ers.

Coming off a 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday in Week 5, San Francisco is alone atop the NFC West and currently the No. 4 seed in the NFC.

Former NFL safety and current 49ers analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area, Donte Whitner, believes San Francisco currently is the second-best team in the conference.

"Six sacks this week, holding the Carolina Panthers to 64 rushing yards was Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner and the secondary chipped in," Whitner said. "This Panthers offense was 3-for-15 on third down. DeMeco Ryans has this defense playing out of their mind. On offense, it was led by Tevin Coleman and Jeff Wilson Jr. who dominated with physicality on the ground. Through the air got George Kittle involved and Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdowns.

"The 49ers are the second-best team in the NFC behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. You always have to worry about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady and their good defense and Aaron Rodgers. But as of today, the 49ers are the second-best team in the NFC."

The Eagles (5-0), Minnesota Vikings (4-1), Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and New York Giants (4-1) all have better records than the 49ers (3-2), but Whitner believes San Francisco has proven themselves to be better than what their record shows. With NFC powerhouses such as Tampa Bay (3-2), Green Bay (3-2) and Los Angeles (2-3) struggling through the first five weeks of the season, the conference remains wide open.

San Francisco's defense is one of, if not the best unit in all of football. If quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense can maintain their rhythm from the past two weeks, the 49ers absolutely will be in the conversation as the best team in the NFC.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast