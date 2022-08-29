49ers' season opener in Chicago pushes back Giants game with Cubs

Waiting at Wrigley: 49ers-Bears game bumps Giants to Sunday night originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The three-game weekend between the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in September will be impacted Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season,

The Cubs-Giants series finale on Sunday, Sept. 11, has been moved to ESPN's Sunday Night baseball game at 5 p.m. PST.

The baseball game will begin hours after the San Francisco 49ers' first game 2022 NFL season at the Chicago Bears . Chicago and San Francisco sports fans can watch and attend both games if they choose.

The Cubs' record of 55-73 is five wins less than the Giants' 61-85 record. Both teams sit in third place in their respective divisions nearly 20 games out of first place in each (Cubs 19, Giants 27).

The 49ers finished the 2022 NFL preseason at 2-1 losing the final game 17-0 to the Houston Texans.

The Bears completed their preseason slate against the Cleveland Browns last Saturday. They finished the preseason as the only undefeated team in the NFC.