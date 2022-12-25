49ers seal win over Commanders with Christian McCaffrey TD

Kyle Madson
Christian McCaffrey didn’t make the Pro Bowl, but he did seal the 49ers’ Week 16 win over the Commanders with a TD from one yard out to make it a 37-20 ball game just before the two-minute warning. The 49ers set themselves up by going for it on a fourth-and-3 at Washington’s 11. Brock Purdy completed a 10-yard throw to George Kittle, and McCaffrey capped the drive a play later.

