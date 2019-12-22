49ers-Seahawks Week 17 NFL game flexed to "Sunday Night Football"

Surprise, surprise, the NFL finally revealed the worst-kept secret in the league over the past week.

The much-anticipated Week 17 game between the 49ers and Seahawks -- originally scheduled for 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29 in Seattle -- has been flexed to "Sunday Night Football" and will now kick off at 5:20 p.m.

Game #256. The very last game of the regular season.



The reason for flexing the game is due to its sheer importance. The winner of the 49ers-Seahawks game will claim the NFC West division title. Should San Francisco prove victorious, it would claim the No. 1 overall seed in the conference, whereas a Seattle win would guarantee the Seahawks finish no lower than the No. 3 overall seed, depending on the outcome of other games. The top two overall seeds in each conference receive a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The 49ers have gotten a taste of playoff intensity over the second half of the season, culminating with their last-second win over the Rams in Week 16. That was the sixth of San Francisco's most recent eight games that were decided by a single score, including the 27-24 overtime loss to the Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in Week 10.

The rematch, of course, will take place at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, where the 49ers haven't won since 2011. If they're going to secure a much-needed first-round bye, they'll have to exorcise some of their demons in the process.

