49ers-Seahawks rivalry bubbles into offseason with bizarre trash talk

The space between the Super Bowl and the NFL combine is weird. It’s just a place on the NFL calendar where news can happen, but for the most part it’s speculation and waiting around for the ball to get rolling on the combine and then free agency. 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings took this lull in the schedule to take a virtual swing at Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen in a mostly innocuous post on the NFL’s Instagram.

The NFL in preparation for the combine posted some highlights of Woolen lighting up last year’s on-field workouts in Indianapolis. That’s a very normal thing to do.

Jennings, perhaps the most disruptive trash talker on the 49ers, used the post to take a swipe at the … Woolen’s coverage strengths?

“Boy Better stay in cov 3 or it’s a buffet out there,” Jennings wrote in a comment.

Woolen responded a few hours later: “bro you the only WR that talk. You better just stick to blocking and catching flats you TE.”

This is objectively hilarious trash talk because the players sort of just point out what the other is good at, and then indicate that in some way they’re lesser players because of it.

The Seahawks might play a lot of Cover-3, but Woolen thrived there. He’s a big, athletic corner – which was one of the hallmarks of Seattle’s great defenses in the middle part of the 2010s. If he’s on the Richard Sherman career path, he’s doing okay.

Then Woolen fires back with a jab about Jennings being a blocker. It’s true. Jennings does a lot of blocking, but he’s very good at it. He also averaged just 11.9 yards per reception on 35 catches. There are more than flats in his route tree, but he’s not the dynamic weapon Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are. He’s a solid third WR.

Specific, role-based trash talk that highlights a player’s strengths is really funny. More players should do this.

Jennings and Woolen will get a chance to face off at least twice next season. The 49ers got the better of the Seahawks all three times they faced off last season, including in the wild card playoffs. Jennings in those three games had six catches for 76 yards against Seattle this season. Woolen had nine tackles and one pass breakup in those games. His PBU came on a deep shot to Jennings in the wild card game that would’ve gone for a touchdown.

Hopefully the rivalry featuring the NFL’s funniest trash talk continues on the field next year.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire