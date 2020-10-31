49ers-Seahawks odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 8

49ers-Seahawks predictions: Seattle slight favorites over SF originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a 2-3 start to the season, the oddsmakers didn't give the 49ers much of a chance in games against the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

But the 49ers played the spoiler in both, upsetting the Rams 24-16 at home before demolishing the Patriots in Foxboro 33-6 a week ago.

In Week 8, the 49ers now will head north to take on MVP frontrunner Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks from CenturyLink Field.

And for the third week in a row, the reigning NFC champions will be underdogs.

Line: SEA -3

The lack of spectators removes the decisive home-field advantage Seattle typically features with the vaunted "12th Man," but the Seahawks still will be three-point favorites for Sunday's matchup with the 49ers.

Wilson and the dynamic wide receiver duo of D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will be the toughest test for the 49ers' secondary so far this season, but Seattle is facing a laundry list of injuries along the offense and defense, and could be without a multitude of starters Sunday.

The 49ers have played excellently away from home this season, and if Jimmy Garoppolo can lock in and play to his full potential against a porous pass defense, this one could be a shootout.

Predictions

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports Bay Area: Seahawks 30, 49ers 28

Nick Wagoner, ESPN: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27

Brady Henderson, ESPN: Seahawks 38, 49ers 35

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Seahawks 34, 49ers 30

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: 49ers 28, Seahawks 27

