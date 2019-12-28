49ers-Seahawks odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks in Week 17 game

It'll be a "Sunday Night Football" matchup for the ages -- or just a really, really good game. An important one, nonetheless. The 49ers (12-3) will head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks (11-4) for the NFC West title along with the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye.

The Seahawks added a familiar face in Marshawn Lynch who had a unique way of preparing for his comeback from retirement. Boxing gloves were involved.

Will that be a difference-maker? Perhaps. The return of 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman to face his former team will be another storyline to pay attention to.

Top talent George Kittle also knows just how important of a game this will be and how difficult of a road it has been up until now.

So, who will be the top dog in the fight? We won't know until it's over, but for now, we can look at what the possible outcome could be.

Here's how Las Vegas and experts around the country see Sunday's game playing out.

Line

Caesars: SF - 3.5

Consensus: SF -3.5

Westgate: SF -3.5

Wynn: SF -3











Predictions

Nick Wagoner, ESPN: 49ers 30, Seahawks 24

Brady Henderson, ESPN: 49ers 26, Seahawks 20

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: 49ers 28, Seahawks 24

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: 49ers 27, Seahawks 24







