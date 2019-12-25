49ers-Seahawks injury reports: Dee Ford only SF player unavailable

SANTA CLARA –– Safety Jaquiski Tartt is able to participate in 49ers practice this week for the first time since sustaining fractured ribs earlier this month.

It appears as if defensive end Dee Ford will be the only 49ers player unavailable to participate in Sunday night's winner-take-all game against the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC West championship.

Neither the 49ers nor Seahawks practiced on Christmas Day, but each club was required to submit an injury report that reflect the health of the team. Tartt wore a blue non-contact jersey when the 49ers got onto the practice field Tuesday.

The 49ers expect Ford to be available when they open the playoffs, but he is not expected to play Sunday night in Seattle. However, it appears as if Tartt and defensive tackle Jullian Taylor are available to return to action.

Taylor has missed three games with ligament damage in his right elbow. He is fully cleared to resume practice, along with defensive back Tarvarious Moore, who sustained a concussion in the 49ers' win Saturday night over the Los Angeles Rams.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is nursing a shoulder injury but is expected to play on Sunday. Guard Mike Person is limited, but coach Kyle Shanahan suggested this week that he expects Daniel Brunskill to start.

The Seahawks could get two key members of their defense back on the field for the game against the 49ers. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who has missed the past two games due a core-muscle injury, and cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who has missed two games with a hamstring injury, have both been cleared for limited practice.

49ers participation report

Did not practice

DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring)

Limited

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

G Mike Person (neck)

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder)

S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs)

Full participation

CB Tarvarius Moore (concussion)

DT Jullian Taylor (elbow)



















Seahawks participation report

Did not practice

T Duane Brown (knee, biceps)

S Quandre Diggs (ankle)=

C Joey Hunt (fibula)

G Mike Iupati (neck)

WR Malik Turner (concussion)

Limted

DE Jadeveon Clowney (core)

CB Shaquill Griffin (hamstring)

LB Mychal Kendricks (hamstring)

Full participation

T George Fant (knee)

T Germain Ifedi (knee)

C Ethan Pocic (core)

LB Bobby Wagner (ankle)





























