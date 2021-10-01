49ers-Seahawks injury report: A good sign George Kittle will play

49ers, Seahawks banged up, but a good sign Kittle will play originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers are looking to get a few players back into the fold before they host the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

Even though George Kittle (calf) sat out of practice for a second straight day on Thursday, the expectation is that the All-Pro tight end will play Sunday. The fact that Kittle is slated to speak to the media on Friday is reason to be hopeful.

NFL teams do not usually make players who are on the injury report available for interviews, thus his availability is a good sign.

Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) was seen on the practice field wearing a blue non-contact jersey during practice, which makes his return a possibility as well. He will be a welcome return to the field for Kyle Shanahan, who needs to get the run game in a rhythm early in Sunday's game.

There might be less hope for both K’Waun Williams (calf) and Josh Norman (chest). While the team is still holding out hope that both players could be available by Sunday, neither participating in Thursday’s practice lowers the expectation of their availability.

The Seahawks are not without their own injury woes. Wideout Tyler Lockett, running back Rashad Penny and tackle Brandon Shell did not participate in practice on Thursday, which puts their availability on Sunday in question.

With Lockett’s status uncertain, more responsibility will fall on the shoulders of receiver D.K. Metcalf, who was limited with a foot injury on Thursday.

Two former members of the 49ers, defensive back D.J. Reed and defensive lineman Kerry Hyder, were both full participants on Thursday. Both will face off against their old teammates on Sunday.

Here are the team’s full practice reports

49ers

Story continues

Did not participate

TE George Kittle (calf)

CB Josh Norman (chest)

CB K’Waun Williams

Limited participation

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder)

Full participation

DL Arik Armstead (adductor)

DE Nick Bosa (rest day)

Seahawks

Did not participate

WR Tyler Lockett (hip)

RB Rashaad Penny (calf)

T Brandon Shell (ankle)

Limited participation

WR D'Wayne Eskridge (concussion)

DT Poona Ford (ankle, shoulder)

LB Benson Mayowa (neck)

WR DK Metcalf (foot)

DE Alton Robinson (knee)

Full participation