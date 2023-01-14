49ers-Seahawks inactives: Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks a go in NFC Wild Card Game

49ers inactives: Greenlaw, Banks, Givens good to go vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are about as healthy as they've been all season, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and cornerback Amrby Thomas (ankle) were ruled out of San Francisco's NFC wild-card matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium because of their injuries.

That's it.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (back) and left guard Aaron Banks (knee/ankle) -- both of whom sustained injuries in the 49ers' Week 17 win over the Raiders -- were fully cleared to return to action. Also, defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee), who suffered an MCL injury in Week 14 and missed four games, is a full go.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that it's a relief to be as healthy as possible entering the playoffs.

“Definitely,” he said. “We know who’s playing. We have a number of guys back, so we’re excited about that.”

Here's a full list of 49ers inactives:

For the Seahawks, two of the four players previously listed as questionable will take the field Saturday. Defensive end Shelby Harris (knee) and running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle/quadricep) are active against the 49ers, but guard Phil Haynes (ankle) and cornerback Xavier Crawford (hamstring) will sit out.

The biggest Seahawks news is the return of safety Ryan Neal, who missed the last three games with a knee injury. Neal isn't listed on the injury report and should be back into the starting lineup alongside Quandre Diggs.

Here's a full list of Seahawks inactives:

