49ers-Seahawks inactives: Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks a go in NFC Wild Card Game
49ers inactives: Greenlaw, Banks, Givens good to go vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The 49ers are about as healthy as they've been all season, and it couldn't have come at a better time.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and cornerback Amrby Thomas (ankle) were ruled out of San Francisco's NFC wild-card matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium because of their injuries.
That's it.
Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (back) and left guard Aaron Banks (knee/ankle) -- both of whom sustained injuries in the 49ers' Week 17 win over the Raiders -- were fully cleared to return to action. Also, defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee), who suffered an MCL injury in Week 14 and missed four games, is a full go.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that it's a relief to be as healthy as possible entering the playoffs.
“Definitely,” he said. “We know who’s playing. We have a number of guys back, so we’re excited about that.”
Here's a full list of 49ers inactives:
For the Seahawks, two of the four players previously listed as questionable will take the field Saturday. Defensive end Shelby Harris (knee) and running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle/quadricep) are active against the 49ers, but guard Phil Haynes (ankle) and cornerback Xavier Crawford (hamstring) will sit out.
RELATED: Why Carroll's hat choice could be bad omen for 49ers' playoff hopes
The biggest Seahawks news is the return of safety Ryan Neal, who missed the last three games with a knee injury. Neal isn't listed on the injury report and should be back into the starting lineup alongside Quandre Diggs.
Here's a full list of Seahawks inactives:
Todayâ€™s @Seahawks inactives: pic.twitter.com/ch3WEeuoY8
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 14, 2023
Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast