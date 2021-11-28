49ers score two touchdowns in 22 seconds to take 28-14 lead
Deebo Samuel is listed as a receiver, but the 49ers have used him more as a running back the past two games.
He has no catches today but five carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
His latest touchdown, a 3-yard run, gave the 49ers their first lead at 21-14. He set it up with a 49-yard run to the Minnesota 8.
Samuel earlier had a 20-yard touchdown run.
Last week against the Jaguars, Samuel had eight rushes for 79 yards and a touchdown to go with one catch for 15 yards.
Only 22 seconds after Samuel’s second touchdown, the 49ers scored another touchdown. Kirk Cousins was picked by Azeez Al-Shaair on the Vikings’ first play of the second half, and Al-Shaair returned it 24 yards to the 2-yard line. Cousins had thrown 212 consecutive passes without an interception.
The 49ers scored on a 2-yard run by Elijah Mitchell on the next snap.
