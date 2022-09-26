49ers score first on Jimmy Garoppolo’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk
The 49ers have taken the early lead on the Broncos in Sunday Night Football.
After punting on their first possession, the 49ers forced the Broncos to go three-and-out. San Francisco got the ball back at their own 25.
Six plays and 3:11 later, the 49ers were in the end zone.
Jimmy Garoppolo had a 20-yard throw to Brandon Aiyuk, which was followed by a 37-yard run by Jeff Wilson to the Denver 18.
On second-and-goal from the 3, Garoppolo found Aiyuk for a touchdown. However, NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay said officials missed an obvious offensive pass interference penalty on Deebo Samuel to get Aiyuk open off the line.
The 49ers lead 7-0.
49ers score first on Jimmy Garoppolo’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk originally appeared on Pro Football Talk