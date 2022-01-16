49ers score first on Elijah Mitchell TD run in wild-card matchup vs. Cowboys
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
SLIME CANNONS @EliMitch15 TD!
📺 #SFvsDAL on CBS/Nickelodeon/49ers App pic.twitter.com/VcCNREMwkH
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 16, 2022
The 49ers needed just seven plays to roll 75 yards for a touchdown on their opening series of Sunday’s wild-card game vs. the Cowboys. Running back Elijah Mitchell cruised in from four yards out to cap the first drive and put the 49ers up 7-0 early. Mitchell had two rushes for 17 yards.