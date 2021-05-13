49ers scheduled to travel more than any other team in 2021

The 49ers’ 17-game 2021 schedule comes with the added hurdle of the most travel miles in the NFL. ESPN’s Brian Burke tweeted a chart that shows the 49ers will travel nearly 30,000 miles this year.

It’s not a huge surprise a West Coast team would lead the league in travel. The 49ers are followed by the Seahawks and Jaguars – both teams that are housed on opposite coasts. The Rams and Chargers, both West Coast teams that share a stadium in Los Angeles, are fourth and fifth, respectively.

Rounding out the top nine are the Dolphins, Cardinals, Raiders and Falcons. All of those teams are either on or near one of the United States’ coasts.

San Francisco won’t likely wind up traveling all of those miles though. They have one back-to-back road trip to Detroit and Philadelphia to open the year. Chances are they’ll stay somewhere near the East Coast to cut down on some of the back-and-forth of flying from Detroit, back to Santa Clara, then all the way to Philadelphia.

The 49ers are likely to be near the top of the league in miles travelled every year because of their location, and finding ways to cut down on the impact of the inevitably long travel.

