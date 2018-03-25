49ers schedule visit with another free-agent cornerback

The 49ers aren't done adding to their defensive backfield, and will soon meet with a cornerback that's familiar with Kyle Shanahan.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The 49ers plan to meet with New Orleans Saints free-agent Delvin Breaux as they look to add another veteran cornerback to their 90-man roster, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Sunday at the NFL owners meetings.

Breaux, 28, started 16 games for the Saints in 2015 and made an impression on Shanahan, who was Atlanta's offensive coordinator at the time. But Breaux has been plagued by injuries the past two seasons.

Breaux (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) appeared in just six games in 2016, sustaining a broken fibula in the season opener. After he returned to action, he went on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Last season, he suffered another fractured fibula that was originally misdiagnosed as a contusion. Breaux underwent surgery, then experienced a setback in his rehabilitation and did not see action in any games.

The 49ers have previously visited with free-agent cornerbacks Jaylen Watkins and Ladarius Gunter. The 49ers want to add a veteran cornerback to the competition in training camp that is expected to include multiple rookies – drafted and undrafted.

ESPN reported that Breaux also has a visit scheduled to Green Bay. He previously visited Denver and New England.