When will 49ers schedule be released?

We already know the 49ers’ 2024 opponents, and now their full schedule release is just around the corner.

Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal on Tuesday reported the NFL schedule will be released in full Wednesday, May 15. This almost a week later than teams were expecting. It was initially believed the release would come Thursday, May 9. Fischer said no reason was given for the delay.

San Francisco won’t have any international games this season, but they should be featured plenty in prime time with games outside their division against the Lions, Jets, Chiefs, Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins, Packers and Bears.

Not all of those games will be in primetime, but the 49ers will likely max out their allotted primetime schedule.

We’ll dive deep on the schedule details once they become available.

