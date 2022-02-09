49ers schedule: An offseason look at 2022 opponents

The 49ers will head into 2022 with a first-year starting quarterback and sizable expectations following another run to the NFC championship game.

Their schedule for next season is interesting though. While it’s a fool’s errand to try and discern before the year which games are “easy” and which ones aren’t, the 49ers’ 2022 opponents make that type of prognostication particularly difficult because so many of them face massive question marks in the offseason.

With head coach changes and QB questions abound, let’s take a look at the 49ers’ 2022 opponents and where they stand going into the offseason:

Home: Kansas City Chiefs

Last season: 12-5, first in AFC West

The Chiefs lost in the AFC championship game, but Patrick Mahomes is still their quarterback so they’ll be in the mix again next season.

Home: Los Angeles Chargers

Last season: 9-8, third in AFC West

The Chargers missed the playoffs thanks to a weird Week 18 loss to the Raiders, but their QB Justin Herbert is quickly becoming one of the NFL’s best players at the position.

Home: Miami Dolphins

Last season: 9-8, third in AFC East

The Dolphins started 1-7, then ripped of seven in a row before splitting their final two games and missing the postseason. Then they fired head coach Brian Flores and hired former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel which skyrocketed the intrigue of this game.

Home: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last season: 13-4, first in NFC South

Tom Brady retired and opened the door for Jimmy Garoppolo to wind up in Tampa Bay, which would just be a fascinating wrinkle.

Home: New Orleans Saints

Last season: 9-8, second in NFC South

The 49ers’ Week 18 win over the Rams kept New Orleans out of the playoffs. A new head coach and possibly a new quarterback make them a pretty significant unknown.

Home: Washington Commanders

Last season: 7-10, third in NFC East

This is another possible Garoppolo landing spot. What remains to be seen is how a new team name will impact them on the field.

Away: Denver Broncos

Last season: 7-10, last in AFC West

This is another possible Garoppolo destination, although Aaron Rodgers could be in play too and both of those outcomes would make this maybe the 49ers’ most interesting road game of the year.

Away: Las Vegas Raiders

Last season: 10-7, second in AFC West

They fell just short of knocking off the Bengals in the divisional playoffs. New head coach Josh McDaniels brings an air of gravitas the Raiders have been lacking for a long time.

Away: Carolina Panthers

Last season: 5-12, last in NFC South

Carolina started 3-0 last season and face-planted down the stretch. They’re one of the betting favorites to land Garoppolo which feels like a potential disaster for both sides.

Away: Atlanta Falcons

Last season: 7-10, third in NFC South

They have a strong claim to be the worst 10-loss team since the league went to 16-plus games. It’s tough to see them being significantly better in just one offseason.

Away: Chicago Bears

Last season: 6-11, last in NFC North

Getting Matt Nagy out of the head-coaching seat was vital. The interesting thing here is how much QB Justin Fields breaks out in Year 2.

Division: Arizona Cardinals

Last season: 11-6, second in NFC West

Somehow the Cardinals have gotten better each year under Kliff Kingsbury, yet it feels like they went backward this year after a blowout loss to the Rams on wild-card weekend.

Division: Los Angeles Rams

Last season: 12-5, first in NFC West

Los Angeles made it to the Super Bowl after going all in and acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller mid-season. They’ll be contending for the NFC West crown again in 2022.

Division: Seattle Seahawks

Last season: 7-10, last in NFC West

A rare down year leaves question marks about Russell Wilson’s future up in the air. There’s a chance Seattle is a disaster next season.

