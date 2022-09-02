49ers, Santa Clara resolve their legal dispute

They’re a long way from being friends, but they’re no longer mortal enemies.

The 49ers and Santa Clara recently resolved their legal dispute. It was sparked by a lawsuit filed by the city in 2019, seeking among other things the removal of the team as the manager of non-NFL events at Levi’s Stadium.

Via the San Jose Mercury News, a deal was reached on Wednesday that allows the 49ers to continue to serve in the prior managerial capacity.

“Today’s agreement represents the beginning of a renewed partnership between the 49ers and the City of Santa Clara,” team spokesperson Rahul Chandhok told the Mercury News. “We’re pleased to put this fight behind us for the benefit of Santa Clara’s residents and the stakeholders who rely on Levi’s Stadium for jobs, revenue, and entertainment.”

What is behind the 49ers and the city is an ugly legal and political fight. As noted by the Mercury News, 49ers owner Jed York had spent “millions of dollars” on Santa Clara council races, resulting in the election of three of his four hand-picked candidates in the most recent election.

That goes a long way toward promoting harmony between team and city.

Regardless, the two sides need to find a better way to work together. The 49ers will be playing at Levi’s Stadium for years to come. And Levi’s Stadium will continue to be the most significant public asset that Santa Clara has to offer.

