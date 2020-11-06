Did the 49ers swing a local California election?

Millions of dollars spent by San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York appear to have successfully swung local elections in Santa Clara, California – and changed the makeup of the city's council, which York’s Niners have sparred with for years.

Three of four candidates backed by York, whose family owns the Niners, won Santa Clara City Council seats this week, ousting an incumbent and two other establishment choices in the process.

They won, in part, because York poured roughly $3 million into their campaigns. York’s money accounted for around 90% of all spending on city council campaigns. It amounted to roughly $50 per registered voter, and roughly $150 per vote in the four city council races combined.

And York spent it, via his political action committee, with a purpose. The Niners have said that purpose was to diversify a previously-all-white council that didn’t reflect its city. (Santa Clara is 43% white; three of York’s favored candidates are Asian-American.) Critics, however, argue the team merely wants to reshape a council that has not been amenable to its interests, and turn the city into “Yorkville.”

“It’s shocking and obnoxious,” Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor told the San Francisco Chronicle last month. “He’s unhappy with the way Santa Clara is holding him accountable and he seems to figure it’s cheaper to buy the city-council seats.”

The 49ers’ messy relationship with Santa Clara

The 49ers are in Year 7 of a decades-long marriage with Santa Clara. They moved to Levi’s Stadium, their new billion-dollar home, in 2014. Almost immediately, their relationship with the city soured.

Gillmor, a former councilwoman who ascended to mayor in 2016, and her allies have sparred with the team over everything from soccer fields to unpaid rent. The Niners, in one of many emblematic squabbles, have begged the city to loosen a 10 p.m. weeknight curfew to allow for concerts at the stadium. The city hasn’t budged. The Niners have pushed for more oversight of the stadium, which the city helped finance, and which it controls. The city council has pushed back. It has moved to sever an agreement that allowed the team to operate both NFL and non-NFL events at Levi’s, alleging fraud and willful misconduct. The Niners have sued to block that action.

The two parties have quarreled over revenue splits and other matters. They’re locked in several legal battles, some of which have spilled out into public. Rahul Chandhok, the Niners’ VP of public affairs and strategic communications, has frequently criticized Gillmor. Gillmor and her team sometimes fire back. The whole relationship is extremely messy.

The city has been able to win most battles because Gillmor allies held a strong majority on the council. It’s that majority that York sought to upend. He reportedly lives 10 miles west of the city, in Los Altos Hills, and presumably didn’t have a vote in Tuesday’s election. Instead, because U.S. laws don’t limit individual political expenditure, he simply reached into his wallet.

Jed York’s big political spending

York didn’t handpick the candidates. But they were, entering the race, “relative unknowns,” according to the San Jose Mercury News.

That is, until York’s money started coming in. As of late last month, City of Santa Clara records show over $500,000 spent by York and the 49ers on each of the four city council races. His contributions dwarfed all others.

