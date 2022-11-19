49ers’ DE Samson Ebukam upgraded in latest injury report

The San Francisco 49ers released their second injury report of the week on Friday and appear to be getting better on the defensive line.

All but two players listed were upgraded over their practice status from Thursday.

Did not participate

DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), CB Charvarius Ward (personal)

Armstead, who has been out for weeks, doesn’t appear to be on track to play. Ward missed for a second straight day.

Limited participation

DE Samson Ebukam (quad, Achilles)

He was upgraded and, after missing last week’s game, it appears he has a chance to come back against the Cardinals.

Full participation

WR Danny Gray (ankle)

Also listed as full participants were defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams, but they both were off Thursday for rest.

Cardinals' 2nd Week 11 injury report

Did not participate

TE Zach Ertz (knee)

OL D.J. Humphries (back)

CB Byron Murphy (back)

Limited participation

S Budda Baker (ankle)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring)

OL Max Garcia (shoulder)

QB Kyler Murray (hamstring)

Full participation

LB Markus Golden (illness)

QB Colt McCoy (knee)

K Matt Prater (hip, illness)

