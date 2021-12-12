49ers DE Samson Ebukam drops Bengals QB Joe Burrow for sack

The 49ers defense did a nice job stiffening up in the red zone vs. the Bengals, and did so late in the third quarter thanks to a trio of defensive linemen. Samson Ebukam came up with the sack off the left side, but it was pressure generated by Nick Bosa and Arden Key inside that kickstarted Ebukam’s path to the quarterback. It was Ebukam’s second sack of the season and set up a 46-yard Bengals field goal try that was no good and kept the 49ers’ lead at 20-6.