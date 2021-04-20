Are 49ers on same page about No. 3 overall pick?

Mike Florio
·1 min read
Late last month, the 49ers made a huge move to the top of the draft, ultimately investing three first-round picks and a third-round pick in the player they’ll eventually select. It’s been believed that they made the move with one specific player in mind.

Since then, it’s been impossible to figure out which player they have in mind. Some are suggesting they still don’t.

We know it’s going to be a quarterback. Mike Tannenbaum, a former NFL General Manager who now serves as an ESPN analyst, said Tuesday that the 49ers have yet to reach a clear consensus on which quarterback to pick. Tannenbaum points to the fact that Shanahan and Lynch are traveling to see the three main candidates for the selection — Justin Fields, Mac Jones, and Trey Lance — during Pro Day workouts.

“What that says to me and what I am hearing around the league is they are not unanimous in who they want to pick, meaning [G.M.] John Lynch, [assistant G.M.] Adam Peters, and [coach] Kyle Shanahan,” Tannenbaum said on ESPN’s Get Up.

Of course, unanimity isn’t required. It ultimately will be Shanahan’s call, as a practical matter. And there’s no way Shanahan gave up so much to get to No. 3 without knowing who he wants.

Currently, Fields remains the -110 favorite at PointsBet, with Jones at +160 and Lance at +200. In nine days, we’ll know who it is.

Are 49ers on same page about No. 3 overall pick? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

