For the third straight week, the 49ers will play in a potential playoff preview Sunday.

The Niners (10-2) visit the NFC-leading New Orleans Saints (10-2) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, as San Francisco concludes a brutal three-week stretch that included games against the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens. Facing Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and Saints quarterback Drew Brees in back-to-back-to-back weeks is no small feat, and it's clear 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is taking a matchup with Brees seriously.

"Everyone knows he's one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and I still will say he's underrated," Shanahan told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco earlier this week. "I mean, he's unbelievable. Any time he's on your team, you've got a chance to be a Super Bowl team every year, and I think that's why they've had a chance over the last 10 years."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 40-year-old is by no means the first -- or last -- elite QB the 49ers have faced this season, but he might be the best. Among qualifying quarterbacks, Brees ranks eighth in passer rating (104.4), ninth in QBR (60.9) and first in completion percentage (73.8 percent).

[RELATED: 49ers' Kittle on pace for best tight end season in PFF era]

Can the 49ers stop Brees and pick up a much-needed win in the Big Easy? Here's how Las Vegas and experts around the country see the game playing out.

Line

Caesars: Saints -2

Consensus: Saints -2

Westgate: Saints -2

Wynn: Saints -2.5







Predictions

Nick Wagoner, ESPN: 49ers 27, Saints 20

Mike Triplett, ESPN: Saints 19, 49ers 17

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: 49ers 27, Saints 23

Michael David Smith: Saints 21, 49ers 20

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL Media: 49ers 24, Saints 20









Story continues

49ers-Saints odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 14 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area