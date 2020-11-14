49ers-Saints odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 10
In one of the best games of the entire 2019 NFL season, the 49ers outlasted the New Orleans Saints in a 48-46 shootout at the Superdome. Many were eyeing the rematch this season as another potential game of the year candidate, but injuries throughout the 49ers' roster has left the team 4-5 through nine weeks, while New Orleans is 6-2 and coming off a 35-point blowout win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle both were the stars of the day in that Week 14 win over the Saints a year ago, but both offensive weapons will be out of the lineup Sunday as the two were placed on injured reserve before last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Without the starting QB and several other critical players on both sides of the ball, the 49ers enter Week 10 as significant underdogs, the most lopsided spread against San Francisco so far in 2020.
Line: Saints -10
The 49ers continue to try and pick up the pieces as injuries have mounted, while the Saints are getting some integral players back on the field at the right time. All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas came back last week, and former 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander is eligible to play in Week 10 after being acquired by New Orleans in a trade prior to the deadline.
There are some positive betting nuggets for 49ers fans Sunday (h/t ESPN Stats and Info), as San Francisco is 9-3 against the spread (ATS) on the road, which is top-three in the NFL since the start of the 2019 season.
Drew Brees also is just 10-16 ATS as the starter for New Orleans when the Saints are a nine or more point favorite.
Predictions
Josh Schrock, NBC Sports Bay Area: Saints 30, 49ers 24
Nick Wagoner, ESPN: Saints 37, 49ers 20
Mike Triplett, ESPN: Saints 30, 49ers 19
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: Saints 31, 49ers 20
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Saints 34, 49ers 17
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Saints 31, 49ers 20
Bill Bender, Sporting News: Saints 35, 49ers 19