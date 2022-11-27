49ers-Saints inactives: Deebo Samuel active, Arik Armstead out for Week 12

Deebo, Ebukam good to go; 49ers' Armstead still out vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers look to extend their three-game winning streak to four in their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

They'll try and do that with their star "wide back" Deebo Samuel in the mix, who previously was listed as questionable as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

Samuel was a limited participant in practice all week, but NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported late Saturday night that the 49ers' star "looked like himself" during practice on Friday. And San Francisco hopes Samuel will look like his All-Pro self against the Saints on Sunday.

Defensive end Samson Ebukam (Achilles, quad), who has missed the last two games for the 49ers, also was cleared to play and upgraded to Active. Ebukam was a limited participant in two of San Francisco's three practices this week before getting the official all-clear.

On the other side of things, 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) will miss his eighth game of the 2022 NFL season and seventh straight. Armstead has only played Weeks 1, 2 and 4 this season.

Other inactive for the 49ers include:

The Saints, meanwhile, have been dealing with a number of players who were limited in practice this week as well.

Here's who will sit out of the game against the 49ers:

Lattimore (abdomen) reportedly is progressing well, but is not quite ready to play in Sunday's game.

Running back Alvin Kamara (illness), who missed Week 2 and Week 4, and defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye) are good to go for New Orleans.

It looks like the 49ers have the advantage on the injury front as they push for the fourth consecutive win.