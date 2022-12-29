49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga joins 'NFL Now' to discuss his first Pro Bowl Games selection
Yes, the late-season benching of Derek Carr is a clear signal that the Raiders are done with him. Now that it has happened, the question becomes how and when the two sides will consciously uncouple. Many are assuming Carr will be traded. It’s not nearly that simple. As mentioned here, once or twice, Carr has [more]
Adams on Carr's demotion: "I don't think anybody was excited about it in here."
Derek Carr may have just played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL teams could the 31-year-old QB find himself with in 2023?
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
Here are five quarterbacks that could replace #Raiders QB Derek Carr in 2023
Tua Tagovailoa was concussed in the Packers' loss. Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start at New England. Here's the latest from coach and players.
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s head coach, has never started [more]
Former 49ers and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens has been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about returning to the NFL at the age of 49, but the team reportedly won't sign him.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will put his name in the NFL record book on Monday night. Burrow is about to become the NFL’s career leader in completion percentage, just as soon as he has enough career pass attempts to qualify. To qualify for the career completion percentage record in the NFL Record & Fact Book, [more]
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now.
Benching of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sparks bigger question in Las Vegas: What's the future for Carr and star running back Josh Jacobs?
Jalen Hurts returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since injuring his right shoulder. By Dave Zangaro
Lane Johnson's head coach and teammates reacted to his decision to put off surgery until after the playoffs. By Dave Zangaro
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus has the 49ers as the league's No. 1 team in his latest Power Rankings -- along with a perfect, yet frightening, analogy.
The Titans have a surprise starter at QB for Thursday night.
Dak Prescott has become a lightning rod for criticism.
Bengals vs. Bills on Monday Night Football has a Game of the Year vibe. See who columnist Jason Williams predicts to win the AFC showdown.
As the new year approaches, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his early two-round projections for the 2023 NFL draft
Charles Robinson & Jori Epstein kick off this mid-week podcast reacting to QB news out of Las Vegas, Washington & Miami, reflect on the Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett and preview 3 of Week 17's biggest games.
Are the Patriots destined for a reunion with Bill O'Brien? Maybe not so fast, with the Titans and Raiders possibly in play for O'Brien's services as well, per The MMQB's Albert Breer.