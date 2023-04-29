49ers safety depth chart gets a shake up with Ji’Ayir Brown pick

Free safety was one of the most fascinating needs for the 49ers going in to this year’s draft. They could’ve passed on the position since they do have Tashaun Gipson slotted as the starter, but it would’ve left them with limited depth and no answers long-term. Instead, they pushed the position to the top of their priority list by jumping up to No. 87 and selecting Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown.

Now the depth chart looks a little different. It could get a shakeup at the top, but it’s at least deeper than it was going into the draft.

Here’s a look at what the 49ers have at safety after Day 2 of the draft:

Talanoa Hufanga

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Hufanga was an All-Pro last year in his first season as a full-time starter. He can be penciled in as the starting strong safety for the foreseeable future.

Tashaun Gipson

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

We can presume for now that Gipson is the starter. He started all 17 games for San Francisco last year at free safety and led the club with five interceptions. His spot could be in jeopardy though since his athleticism has waned some as he approaches his 33rd birthday.

Ji'Ayir Brown

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Brown has the skill set to play either safety spot for the 49ers, but he figures to compete for the starting FS job right away and slot in there as the long-term starter. It’ll be an uphill climb for him to beat out Gipson. He’s certainly capable of it though with his high-end athleticism and coverage skills.

Myles Hartsfield

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

It’s tough to figure out how Hartsfield fits into San Francisco’s defense. He’s listed as a safety, but he did a little bit of everything in Carolina under new 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Hartsfield can play both safety spots and nickel corner. His versatility may keep him on the roster, even if he’s pushed down the depth chart a bit.

George Odum

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Odum is a dynamite special teams player who the team likely feels much more comfortable with as a fourth or fifth safety than as a third safety. He’s capable if called upon, but having him moved down means the 49ers’ depth is improving.

Tayler Hawkins

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers added Hawkins as an undrafted rookie last year. He spent all season on the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire