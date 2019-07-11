49ers safety Antone Exum pays homage to Colin Kaepernick in latest song

Although it has been a while since they have spoken, 49ers safety Antone Exum Jr., hopes that his song ‘Officer Kaepernick' makes it's way back to the former NFL quarterback.

Exum told NBC Sports Bay Area that his song, which will be released July 12th at midnight, was written approximately two years ago. Exum explained that the lyrics are his own interpretation regarding issues of social injustice as opposed to a direct endorsement of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"This song is basically a soundtrack," Exum said. "If his movement and why he took knee had a score or soundtrack, it would be this song, that's why I named it that. I just thought it was well suited to the song because the issues I'm talking about, are part of the reason he's taking a knee.

"This song is an artistic expression of where I was at at that time with my frustration."

Exum met Kaepernick while both were training in Arizona as their professional football careers began. He is not surprised that the former signal-caller has become a social icon.

"You know, he was actually doing some community work and things like that," Exum said. "I think I remember conversations about that. He's morally a good guy, I believe. So, I wasn't really surprised by him taking a knee or taking the stance that he's taken."

While Exum expressed frustration regarding corruption in the government, courts, police, and prison systems, he wanted to be very clear that there are many individuals who are not part of the problem and have a positive affect on society.

"This song is not to ignore the fact that we do have great police officers and government officials in our country," Exum said. "This song is not for them, but whichever side you fit on, I still love you and won't forsake you."

While Exum and Kaepernick share similar opinions regarding social injustice, the 49ers defensive back has his own belief in how to incite positive change.

"Me personally, I wouldn't take a knee, or I won't be taking a knee after the song comes out or anything like that," Exum said. "That sounds kind of contradictory, but I do understand why he did something so drastic.

"Sometimes people have to do drastic things to bring light to a situation that there is no light on, or that people really aren't paying attention to. I think at this point, I stand with us being unified. I wouldn't take a knee for that reason because it would go against my belief in unity."

While Exum won't be taking a knee like Kaepernick, he hopes to inspire many people through his music.

"My highest goal with music is to obtain more of a voice to change the world for the better," Exum said. "I think I can speak on some of the injustices like I'm doing in the song without having to seclude myself."

Exum also released a song titled "4 to the 9" that is about the 49ers. It refers to several players on the team, mostly on the defensive side of the ball.



4 To The 9

--------------------

Out there in the bay, and it look like a Rafe

Hold up there go Sherm, he keep straps at his place (Richard)

Went a copped a K then I copped another K (K'Waun)

When you in the field best believe it ain't safe













If it's on my plate I'ma' scrape wit' a spoon (Spoon)

Everywhere I go Elephant in the room

But I'm off the leash like I broke out a zoo

Bodies start to drop I can't risk the platoon







Aimin' for the chest, hit his top like a shroom (Target area)

How he playin' ball but his tape droppin' soon

I got time for it

I'm aligned for it

Who you wit'?

When I see a 4 I keep a 9 for it (Protect the team)











4 to the 9

Gang till' I die

Shorty say she wanna go downtown wit' the guys





Tell me if you scared, watch em' bleed from the bench

All my opps hang, I let John do the Lynch (GM)

When I take a soul on my knees I repent

And I keep a bag for the fees that I spent (Fines)







Water wet stones, like they rolled out a drencho

Shoutout Louie V Off-White for the trench doe

Pay me Jimmy Gs (Jimmy G)

I need help, help please

X on the edge like D-Fo in his cleats (Buckner)









You on E-man, all gas leave-van (Mosley)

They like what's your role, certified steez man

I think that's your wife lookin' like a de-man

That's my number one, number two she-fan







4 to the 9

Gang till' I die



Shorty say she wanna go downtown wit' the guys

