49ers safety Antone Exum now questionable vs. Chargers

Jaquiski Tartt's potential replacement joined him on the injury report Saturday, as a banged-up 49ers secondary took another hit.

Safety Antone Exum was set to start for the 49ers against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, in place of injured strong safety Jaquiski Tartt. On Saturday, Exum joined Tartt on the injury report.

San Francisco downgraded Exum to "questionable" with a quadricep injury, the team announced Saturday. Exum led all 49ers defensive backs and played 76 snaps in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tartt (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday, and the 49ers have a banged-up secondary. Adrian Colbert (hip) is questionable, while cornerback Richard Sherman (calf strain) is out for a couple of weeks.

Tyvis Powell is third on the team's depth chart at strong safety, and would seemingly be in line to start if Exum and Tartt do not play.



