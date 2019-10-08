The San Francisco 49ers run over, around and through the Cleveland Browns in a 31-3 rout to improve to 4-0 on Monday night.

The 49ers rushed for 275 yards as an 83-yard touchdown from Matt Breida on their first offensive snap of the game set the tone for the entire evening. Breida rushed for 114 yards with two touchdowns – one rushing, one receiving – on just 11 carries. Tevin Coleman, in his first game back from a high-ankle sprain, rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

The Browns turned the ball over four times as Baker Mayfield tossed two interceptions and a lost a fumble, and Odell Beckham fumbled on a punt return long after the game was decided. Mayfield was sacked four times with rookie Nick Bosa getting a pair of sacks as the Cleveland offense was under siege all night.

Mayfield completed just 8 of 22 passes for 100 yards with two interceptions on the night. Nick Chubb rushed for 87 yards on 16 attempts and Jarvis Landry caught four passes for 75 yards to serve as the only bright spots for the Cleveland offense.

About the only negative for the 49ers was some shakiness from their field goal unit as they were breaking in a new long snapper in Garrison Sanborn.

Breida’s 83-yard run quickly gave the 49ers a 7-0 lead. Mayfield was then intercepted by Richard Sherman on the Browns’ ensuing possession. The 49ers wouldn’t capitalize on the following drive but would cash in following a Browns three-and-out.

Breida caught a 5-yard touchdown from Jimmy Garoppolo to cap an eight-play, 74-yard drive that gave the 49ers a 14-0 lead.

Mayfield would be stripped by DeForest Buckner as Bosa recovered the loose ball for Cleveland’s second turnover of the night. A missed 47-yard field goal from Robbie Gould kept the lead at just two touchdowns. Gould would miss two kicks and have a third try blocked for the 49ers.

Austin Seibert‘s 30-yard field goal in the second quarter served as the only point of the night for Cleveland.

Coleman scored on a 19-yard run late in the half to take a 21-3 lead into the break.

The Browns would gain just 22 yards in the third quarter on seven total offensive plays as the 49ers controlled the ball for over 13 minutes of the quarter. Garoppolo’s second touchdown pass, a 22-yard strike to George Kittle, made it a 28-3 game. Gould would add a 44-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to polish off the scoring for the night.

Garoppolo completed 20 of 29 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns for San Francisco.