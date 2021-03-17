49ers running out of veteran backup QB options

The NFL quarterback market was active the first two days of the NFL’s legal free agent negotiating period, and while the 49ers were involved in talks with some of the available signal callers, they’ve yet to land a veteran to serve as a backup to Jimmy Garoppolo.

With Garoppolo likely returning and his injury woes sidelining him for significant time in two of the last three years, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch both emphasized the importance this offseason of improving the roster behind their starter.

A slew of veteran options were available in free agency, but several of the top players under center signed elsewhere, limiting the 49ers’ options.

Jameis Winston (Saints) and Cam Newton (Patriots) returned to their clubs to either compete for or take on the starting job. Both were long shots to be available as backups for San Francisco.

Ryan Fitzpatrick agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Football Team to compete for a starting job.

Andy Dalton was a player the 49ers were considered strong contenders for according to multiple reports, but his one-year deal with the Bears gives him an opportunity to start.

Another player who would’ve made a lot of sense as Garoppolo’s backup was former Patriots and Colts QB Jacoby Brissett, who agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins to back up Tua Tagovailoa. He’ll step into a role mentoring Tagovailoa while also serving as a capable backup in the event the young QB is hurt or struggles.

Tyrod Taylor joined the Texans on a one-year, incentive-laden deal as well in a spot where he’ll either serve as a backup or get a shot at starting if Deshaun Watson is either traded or sits out the entire season.

The 49ers were never likely to deal Garoppolo outright and sign a new starter. It wasn’t off the table, but barring a team unloading multiple picks for him, San Francisco always seemed content with rolling into the 2021 campaign with Garoppolo under center. The deals the free agent veterans agreed to were all well above whatever price point the 49ers were comfortable with, and they all went to spots where they’d at least contend for a starting job.

The 49ers’ already fascinating quarterback situation should only get more interesting as free agency unfolds and the draft shakes out.

Here are some free agent quarterbacks still available:

Mitchell Trubisky

Joe Flacco

AJ McCarron

Brian Hoyer

CJ Beathard

Nick Mullens

Blake Bortles

Geno Smith

Blaine Gabbert

Colt McCoy

