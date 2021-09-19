49ers' running backs even more banged up after win vs. Eagles

49ers even more banged up at running back after Week 2 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

PHILADELPHIA — The 49ers will head into Week 3 uncertain of who will be available at running back.

San Francisco ended their 10-day road trip with two in the win column, but they came at a price. After losing Raheem Mostert for the season in their win over the Detroit Lions last Sunday, they might be without a few more of their backs after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 17-11 in Week 2.

Following the game, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that JaMycal Hasty suffered an ankle injury, Trey Sermon is in the concussion protocol and Elijah Mitchell is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Mitchell did return to the game late in the fourth quarter after being announced as questionable to return. The head coach is hopeful it is more a stinger than a structural shoulder injury, and that Mitchell will be able to return this coming week in preparation for their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

“He said he was good enough to come back in so that’s when you think it was a stinger,” Shanahan said after the game. “But until you have time to go get an MRI you don’t really know. Hopefully it was just a stinger. Feel good about that that way he was talking and able to go back into the game.

Sermon will miss an undetermined amount of time after a very unfortunate NFL debut. On his first snap in the NFL, he took the hand off from Jimmy Garoppolo and traveled eight yards before being hit in the head by an elbow and then in the head by Eagles safety K’Von Wallace.

Sermon, unable to protect himself landed headfirst into the grass and lost the ball. The unnecessary roughness penalty negated the turnover but the rookie’s day was over before it really began.

Shanahan did not know the severity of Hasty’s ankle injury after the game. He will offer updates Monday afternoon during his press conference.

The remaining running back on the roster is Trenton Cannon, who was claimed off of waivers a few days prior to the game. He was predominantly seen on special teams but did end up on the field with the offense for one carry when it appeared that he was the only healthy running back on the bench.

“Really good job by Trenton,” Shanahan said. “He’s only been here since Wednesday. We dressed him to help us on special teams but from what I saw he did a hell of a job.”