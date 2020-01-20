49ers' run to Super Bowl 54 caps off historic decade for Bay Area sports

Thanks a lot, 2011.

That year was the only such that there were no Bay Area pro sports teams playing in a championship game, going back to 2010. As Uninterrupted's Jimmy Spencer noted Sunday night after the 49ers reached Super Bowl LIV, there now have been 11 championship games played by pro Bay Area sports teams in the last 11 years.

The Bay Area is coming off its greatest sports decade ever with the 2010s a thing of the past. So far, the 2020s are off to a good start.

With their 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium in the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2012 season. The 49ers now have joined the Giants, Warriors and Sharks as Bay Area pro sports teams to reach their respective championships since October 2010.

Sorry A's and Raiders.

Oh, and 2011 really wasn't that bad of a year outside of Giants catcher Buster Posey obliterating his ankle.

The 49ers went 13-3 and won the NFC West in 2011. Though the Giants failed to reach the playoffs a season after winning the World Series, Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford made their MLB debuts and became cornerstones of San Francisco's success. And the Sharks played in the Western Conference Finals in 2011.

Not bad for a down year in the Bay Area.

Don't take this for granted. The Bay Area is on a hell of a run.

