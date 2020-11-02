49ers' run game historically bad for Kyle Shanahan era in Seahawks loss

Just how bad 49ers' run game was in ugly loss to Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Questions and concerns surrounding a hobbled Jimmy Garoppolo continued after the 49ers' ugly 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. But he was far from the only struggling player in the loss.

Kyle Shanahan always has been praised for his run game. It feels like if one man goes down, another can come in and do the job just as well thanks to Shanahan's system. That certainly wasn't the case in Week 8.

The 49ers only averaged 2.36 yards per carry Sunday, which their third-lowest total since Shanahan became head coach before the 2017 season. And the bigger problem, they won the previous two games. This was their worst yards per carry mark in a loss under Shanahan.

The #49ers 2.36 yards per carry today were their third lowest in 4 seasons under Kyle Shanahan, ahead of only the 1.79 in a Week 11 win vs Arizona in 2019, and 2.32 in a Week 15 win vs Tennessee in 2017 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 2, 2020

Undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty led the 49ers in rushing yards against the Seahawks. He finished with only 29 yards on 12 carries and scored one touchdown. Tevin Coleman, who exited early in his first game back from injured reserve, had just 20 yards on three carries.

The 49ers are without Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., and might again be without Tevin Coleman after injuring his knee in the loss. Being without injured receiver Deebo Samuel hurts the 49ers' run game as well as the versatile offensive weapon also is a threat as a ball carrier.

Shanahan's squad doesn't have much time to get healthy and fix its offensive issues. The 49ers face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday at Levi's Stadium. A loss would drop them to 4-5, a big blow to their playoff hopes.

Who plays QB Thursday will take the spotlight, but the 49ers have to be able to run the ball well in order to beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

