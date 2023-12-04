49ers run defense dominant in Philly

Perhaps the most game-changing aspect of the 49ers’ performance in Philadelphia was how dominant their run defense was.

The Eagles managed only 46 rushing yards on 18 attempts. Their longest run of the game was a seven-yard scramble by quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Philadelphia entered the game ranked No. 9 in the NFL in rushing yards and No. 3 in the NFL in first downs on the ground. On Sunday they did not convert a third down on the ground, and their only two first downs via the run came on a one-yard touchdown and a fourth-and-short conversion. Both of those runs came on the Eagles’ so-called “brotherly shove” play.

According to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, the 49ers held the Eagles to their lowest rushing total in a half decade:

Eagles finished with 46 yards rushing vs #49ers for their fewest yards rushing in a game since they had 34 in a 29-23 loss to Dallas 12/9/2018 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 4, 2023

If the 49ers run defense is as good the rest of the year as it was Sunday against an excellent running team like the Eagles, they’ll be extremely hard to beat come playoff time.

