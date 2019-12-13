49ers rule out six for Falcons game

The 49ers aren’t going to have a hard time turning in inactives on Sunday, as they’ve already ruled six players out for their game against the Falcons.

Some of those are long-term, as nose tackle D.J. Jones could be out for the year with an ankle injury, and defensive end Dee Ford is expected to miss four weeks with his hamstring issue.

Also out this week are cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring), safety Jaquiski Tartt (rib), cornerback K’Waun Williams (concussion), and defensive tackle Jullian Taylor (elbow).

The 49ers have been hit by a ton of injuries lately, as they try to hang onto their one-game lead for the NFC West lead.