49ers rule out RB Raheem Mostert with ankle injury

The 49ers won’t have running back Raheem Mostert for the rest of Sunday night’s game against the Rams. He’s been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Mostert appeared to get banged up in the first half and played through it. He entered the game after halftime with additional tape on his ankle. Mostert limped off after his first carry of the second half and was quickly ruled out.

His night is done with 17 carries for 65 yards, and two catches for 11 yards. The 17 carries are his second-most ever in a game.