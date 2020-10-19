No sooner had 49ers running back Raheem Mostert gotten past his MCL sprain that he has another injury.

The 49ersr have ruled out Mostert with a sprained ankle.

Mostert injured himself in the first half when he rushed for 64 yards on 16 carries. He had the ankle re-taped when he came out for the second half.

But Mostert had only one rush for 1 yard before limping off and taking a seat on the bench.

He finished his night with 19 touches for 76 yards.

Jerick McKinnon will take Mostert’s snaps, but the 49ers are without third running back Jeff Wilson, who is inactive with a calf injury. JaMycal Hasty is the only other running back available for the 49ers tonight.

McKinnon has four carries for 13 yards and two catches for 10 yards.

49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt (groin) is questionable to return. Marcell Harris is in for Tartt.

The 49ers lead 21-9 midway through the third quarter.

49ers rule out Raheem Mostert with ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk