49ers rule out Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert vs. Jets

The 49ers’ trip to New York couldn’t be off to a worse start. Jimmy Garoppolo and Raheem Mostert were both ruled out for the game to opent he second half.

Garoppolo hurt his ankle early in the game and played through it in the first half. Mostert is dealing with a knee issue.

Both players left to the locker room before the end of the first half.

Garoppolo’s stat line in the first half was 14-for-16 for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Mostert went for 92 yards on eight carries with one touchdown. He also added two catches for 15 yards.