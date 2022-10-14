49ers rule out Javon Kinlaw, still hoping for Nick Bosa

The 49ers are going to be without at least two defensive linemen for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Arik Armstead was ruled out when the team decided to leave him in California when they traveled to West Virginia for practices ahead of their trip to Atlanta and head coach Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR Thursday night that defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will also miss the game. Kinlaw has been out of practice with a knee injury.

Defensive end Nick Bosa has also been out of practice, but Shanahan said the team is still holding out hope that he’s able to play despite a groin injury.

“We’re not going to have Kinlaw or Armstead,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “And I’m still really hoping to get Bosa for Sunday. He usually ends up being good, but he wasn’t able to [practice] today. Hopefully, he’ll be good by tomorrow. Regardless, I just hope he’s good by Sunday.”

Friday’s practice report will bring more information about Bosa’s outlook for the weekend.

