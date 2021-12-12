49ers rule out Dontae Johnson for personal reasons

The 49ers are shorthanded at cornerback today in Cincinnati, and they’ve lost another player at the position for reasons unrelated to injury.

Cornerback Donate Johnson will not play for what are being described as personal reasons, not an injury.

The 49ers also placed cornerback Emmanuel Mosley on injured reserve. Mosley is a starter, and Johnson was expected to start in Mosley’s place, so the 49ers are now scraping the bottom of the depth chart.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may be the beneficiary of the 49ers’ depleted secondary as 7-5 Cincinnati hosts 6-6 San Francisco in a game that has significant playoff implications in both conferences.

