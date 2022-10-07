49ers rule out 7 players vs. Panthers

The 49ers on Friday officially ruled out seven players for their Week 5 matchup against the Panthers in Carolina.

It’s not a huge surprise that injuries have caught up with San Francisco. They had a host of players out of practice all week, and their IR list might be even longer if they were eligible to bring more than eight players back off the list.

Here’s who won’t play in Week 5:

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

OL Colton McKivitz (knee)

DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

Armstead is dealing with injuries to both feet and is a candidate to go on IR according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Kinlaw is in line to miss his second consecutive game with a knee issue. He was questionable in Week 4 and tested it pregame, but was unable to go.

San Francisco could also get free safety Jimmie Ward and cornerback Jason Verrett back, though any announcement on that front may not come until Saturday.

Not listed on the report are wide receiver Jauan Jennings and tight end Ross Dwelley. Both were limited Wednesday and Thursday, then had full practices Friday. They’ll suit up Sunday.

