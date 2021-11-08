49ers RT Mike McGlinchey out for season with torn quad

Following Sunday’s loss, the San Francisco 49ers suffered another brutal blow in the injury department.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey suffered a torn quad and will miss the remainder of the season.

McGlinchey was injured during the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, where he was replaced by Tom Compton.

49ers’ RT Mike McGlinchey tore his quad and is out for the season, per source, the latest injury blow for San Francisco. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2021

More to come.

