49ers RT Mike McGlinchey out for season with torn quad

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
Following Sunday’s loss, the San Francisco 49ers suffered another brutal blow in the injury department.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey suffered a torn quad and will miss the remainder of the season.

McGlinchey was injured during the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, where he was replaced by Tom Compton.

More to come.

