49ers RT Mike McGlinchey questionable to return vs. Cardinals

The 49ers’ Week 9 matchup against the Cardinals couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start. They’re down 17-0 with 10 Arizona points coming off two San Francisco turnovers. Now the 49ers will close the first half down a starting offensive lineman.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey was escorted to the locker room late in the second quarter, and was officially announced as ‘questionable’ with a knee injury.

Veteran offensive lineman Tom Compton replaced him.