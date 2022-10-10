49ers' rout puts Panthers' Matt Rhule on 'very hot seat,' Peter King states

King: 49ers' rout puts Panthers' Rhule on 'very hot seat' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Matt Rhule entered the Carolina Panthers' clash against the 49ers on Sunday riding the proverbial coaching hot seat.

A date with the elite 49ers' defense only engulfed Rhule's seat with more flames, and ultimately proved to be the final straw as the Panthers fired their head coach Monday morning.

Led by defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, the 49ers' defense stifled Carolina all game long in a convincing 37-15 victory. Baker Mayfield, who the Panthers opted to trade for this offseason over Jimmy Garoppolo, was sacked six times.

That didn't help Rhule's disintegrating resume.

"Ryans and the Niners crushed Carolina, dropping Matt Rhule to 1-4 this year and 11-27 in two-plus years, putting him in the very-hot-seat category," NFL columnist Peter King wrote in his weekly Football Morning in America column.

"Remember 33 months ago, when Panthers owner David Tepper camped out in Waco waiting for the Baylor coach to come off a family vacation, then signed him to a seven-year, $62 million contract to keep him away from the [New York] Giants? Seems like a long time ago now. Tepper doesn’t strike me as the type of guy who will be too worried about eating a big contract."

Following the game, Rhule was asked about his job security in Carolina.

“I hope you guys can understand, I’m here to talk about the game,” Rhule told reporters. “I’ve always been very forthright with you guys. You know, I have nothing to say about that now. I’m really just here to talk about the game. I would never want to make this about me.”

Steve Wilks, the Panthers' secondary coach, takes over as the interim head coach in Rhule's absence.

Through five weeks, San Francisco's defense leads the NFL in yards allowed (249.2) and points surrendered (12.2) per contest. The 49ers have compiled 21 sacks this season, as many as the Arizona Cardinals (6), Seattle Seahawks (8) Detroit Lions (7) have tallied combined. Ryans' unit has yet to allow 20 points in a game this season.

Story continues

Unsurprisingly, King also jotted down that he expects Ryans to be a leading candidate to fill a head coaching job when the inevitable carousel begins to turn in the offseason.

Could it be Rhule's hot seat in Carolina that Ryans fills?

It's certainly possible.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast