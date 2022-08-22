49ers roster moves: WR waived to clear room for S Tashaun Gipson

The 49ers before Monday’s practice officially announced the addition of safety Tashaun Gipson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the pending acquisition Monday morning. In a corresponding move the 49ers waived/injured wide receiver Austin Mack.

Gipson gives the 49ers some much-needed depth in the back end of their secondary. Starting free safety Jimmie Ward is nursing a hamstring injury that could force him to miss some regular-season time. Defensive back Dontae Johnson has also been getting a lot of work in at safety. He was back in practice Monday wearing a non-contact jersey while working back from a rib injury.

Mack hurt his hamstring in the 49ers’ preseason win over the Vikings. Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated the injury would sideline Mack for a few weeks, which effectively ended his preseason. If he clears waivers he’d revert to injured reserve with the 49ers.

